FINANCE FOR HIPPIES PODCAST: An introduction to art buying in South Africa

Finance for Hippies invites the lovely Thembi Matroshe to the studio to discuss the current state-of-the-art affairs in South Africa as she sees it. Thembi came to prominence as a social media influencer who began to use her background and education in the fine arts space to position herself as one of the leading upcoming independent curators in the continent. In this episode, she goes in depth into the issue of becoming an art collector with a limited or small budget. We cover some of the challenges she has encountered working in the industry and how she has balanced her career as an influencer within the art world.

Thembi goes on to give advice to young and upcoming artists on how to work, effectively function and market themselves in the modern art industry driven by social media.