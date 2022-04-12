FINANCE FOR HIPPIES PODCAST: The Business of Music

In this episode of Finance for Hippies, we discuss business in the music industry with the self-made rapper, independent record label owner and environmentalist, Durban city’s very own Aewon Wolf. As we look back at the evolution of his illustrious career in music, where he helped pioneer the Durban hip-hop music scene locally and internationally through his independently-run Wolfpack label, his place in South African music history is certified by his involvement in the breaking of landmark music artists such as Sketchy Bongo, Shekinah, Kyle Deutsh and multiple other acts, including himself.

At one stage referred to as “South Africa’s only rapper with an LLB degree”, on this special episode, we discuss some of the mistakes he and other music artists usually made regarding contracts and ownership of masters. We specifically look at how hard it is for up and coming artists in the middle of the music industry to get their legal affairs in order and how they usually fall victim to unscrupulous record labels, or as Aewon calls them, banks with expertise in the music industry.