FSCA releases latest three-year strategy document

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has released its Regulatory Strategy document, which outlines its key priorities for the next three years, as is required by the Financial Sector Regulation Act. The inaugural FSCA Regulatory Strategy was published in October 2018, covering the three-year period ending in September 2021. The FSCA’s revised strategy is applicable from December 14, 2021 to March 31, 2025.

The make-up and operations of the FSCA;

The authority’s five strategic objectives for the period;

Progress made in achieving the objectives set out in the FSCA’s first strategy; and

The guiding principles that inform the approach to the authority’s work.

“This strategy builds on the work that has been done since the inception of the FSCA, which laid a solid foundation for what we intend to do going forward. Our five strategic focus areas speak directly to why our organisation exists, and it is our intention to achieve these as excellently as we possibly can,” said FSCA Commissioner, Unathi Kamlana.

The strategic objectives and outcomes of the next three years are aligned with the FSCA’s Strategic Plan (2020-2025) and Annual Performance Plans, based on the financial year starting on April 1 each year. These are:

The Regulatory Strategy document can be accessed via the FSCA website on this link: FSCA Regulatory Strategy 2021-2025