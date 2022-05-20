FSCA warns against dealing with Uniglobal Invest

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) warns the public to be cautious when doing any financial services business with Uniglobal Invest. On 6 October 2021, Uniglobal Invest issued a statement to investors, confirming that the company had been ordered by the FSCA and the International Monetary Fund to place all investors’ accounts on review until the investors had paid an amount of US$215 (about R3 300). This statement included the falsified signature of Dube Tshidi, the former acting commissioner of the FSCA.

Uniglobal Invest is based in Malta and is not authorised to provide financial advisory and intermediary services in South Africa. Without commenting on the business of Uniglobal Invest or its products and services, the FSCA points out that the statement issued by the company is false and misleading. It says that before investing or doing any other financial services business through a company or individual, you should should always ensure that the company and/or individual is registered with the FSCA to provide such services and the category of advice it is registered to provide.

