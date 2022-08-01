FSCA warns against scam WhatsApp group

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) warns against dealing with a WhatsApp group impersonating Brenthurst Wealth Management. Brenthurst Wealth Management, a registered Financial Services Provider, informed the FSCA that it has become aware of a WhatsApp group which is fraudulently using its branding, logos and details to offer investment opportunities to the public.

Brenthurst Wealth Management says it is not associated with the WhatsApp group in any way and has no information as to the identity of the individuals operating this group.