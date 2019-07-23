HARDI Swart receives the Financial Planner of the Year Award from Lelane Bezuidenhout, the chief executive of the Financial Planning Institute. Supplied

CAPE TOWN - Hardi Swart, a Certified Financial Planner and the managing director of Autus Private Clients in the Western Cape, has been named the Financial Planning Institute’s Financial Planner of the Year for 2019.

At a gala dinner at the FPI Convention in Sandton this week, Swart received the prestigious award from FPI chief executive Lelane Bezuidenhout and the outgoing Financial Planner of the Year, Janet Hugo. The runners-up were Craig Turton of Chartered Wealth Solutions in Johannesburg and Johan Swart of PPW & Associates in Klerksdorp.

The award is the highest accolade bestowed on financial planners in South Africa. The rigorous selection process requires candidates to submit a detailed case study; to open their practices for inspection; and to demonstrate their expertise on topics from legislation and industry trends to technical information in a panel interview.

Hardi Swart has a BCom, an international diploma in business consulting, and a postgraduate diploma in financial planning. A two-time finalist at the awards, he has a high profile in the financial services industry, serving on a number of industry bodies.

Swart is passionate about family wealth planning and has spoken on various public platforms on the topics of wealth planning and financial education. He is regularly quoted in the media and has written articles for a range of publications.

According to the judges, Swart set himself apart through the depth of his knowledge, the immense detail of his financial plans and his exceptional personal commitment to his clients.

“This award is a recognition that financial planning is about more than excellent advice - that is a given,” said Swart, who sees himself as “a lifeline and coach to friends, not clients”.

PERSONAL FINANCE