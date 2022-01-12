Hiring a domestic worker in 2022: how the new minimum wage bill will affect you

Nearly one million South Africans are employed as domestic workers in private homes across the country. It’s a viable and important career choice for many, but it’s important that prospective employers (and employees) understand their rights. In 2022, Employment and Labour minister Thulas Nxesi is expected to update the minimum wage to 100% of the National Minimum Wage. This would raise the salary of a domestic worker to R23 per hour, up from R19.09 in 2021 or R3700 per month (full day, weekday employment).

Additional protection will also be introduced, allowing domestic workers injured on duty to claim from the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act. There are nearly 2 000 domestic cleaning positions currently listed on classifieds site Gumtree, according to Gumtree’s marketing manager Estelle Nagel, but the site still occasionally encounters job listings below the current minimum wage. “It’s important for both parties to understand their rights. Unfortunately, some employers take advantage of the desperation of job seekers. Even if the applicant accepts the salary, you can still land in hot water, so don’t pay your staff less than their due.”