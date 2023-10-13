How you can help curb the scourge of food wastage

The amount of food wasted globally is staggering, with South Africa being no exception. While food wastage occurs along the supply chain from farmer to consumer, families could be doing far more to avoid wasting food at home. By doing so, they not only benefit financially through a reduction in their grocery bills; they also contribute to a cleaner environment and help the needy. In 2020, the World Food Programme estimated that about a third of food produced globally, or about 1.3 billion tons a year (worth about $1 trillion), goes to waste. It calculated that all the food produced but never eaten would be sufficient to feed two billion people – more than twice the number of undernourished people across the globe.

In this country, in a paper published in 2013, Anton Nahman and Willem de Lange estimated that South Africans wasted about 10.3 billion tons of food a year, equating to about 2.2% of the GDP. Cutting global food waste in half by 2030 is a top priority of the United Nations. In fact, it's one of the organisation's 17 Sustainable Development Goals, to which South Africa is a signatory. There have been various initiatives to raise awareness and reduce food wastage in South Africa, including the Operation Phakisa Chemicals and the Waste Economy programme, the South African Food Waste Initiative Voluntary Agreement, and the Food Waste Prevention and Management Guideline for South Africa.

Last week, in furthering efforts towards these goals, the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries released the Draft Strategy for Reducing Food Losses and Waste for public comment. Garyn Rapson, a partner, and Lerato Molefi, an associate at law firm Webber Wentzel, unpacked the draft strategy in a press release. “South Africa’s proposed food losses and waste strategy is a comprehensive plan, which is one of the key interventions of the National Waste Management Strategy,” Rapson and Molefi stated. Key aspects are: