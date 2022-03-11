IOL MONEY: Your benefits as an employee

It’s very likely, if you work for a big company, that your employer rewards you with much more than just a salary. Your total cost-to-company package will probably include contributions to a retirement fund, subsidised medical scheme cover and group life and disability cover, and may include more.

Do you know the full extent of your benefits, and how to fit them into your financial planning? And what legislative changes are on the cards for members of retirement funds, who tend to cash in their retirement savings when they change jobs instead of preserving them for retirement?