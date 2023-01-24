Welcome To the Personal Finance’s Podcast show with me Content Editor Ruan Jooste. This is our January Pension Plain episode and the first for the year, where we cover retirement everything, everyone, and everywhere.

Last year we covered Pension Fund reform, and the tax implications thereof, and spoke to the Pension fund Adjudicator on her office’s annual report, and today we will be talking about pension funds in distress, and the two methods - curatorships and statutory management - available to the pension fund regulator - the Financial Sector Conduct Authority or FSCA for short to get such retirement schemes back on their feet.