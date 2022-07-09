Make sure you budget and save before you buy a car

Buying a car is an important financial decision that needs careful consideration, especially if you are a first-time buyer. Regardless if the car is new or used, it is important that before buying the car you do sufficient research, budgeting and saving.

Story continues below Advertisement

WesBank offers tips to help you save for a car: 1. Set a savings target Setting a savings target and being committed to a solid plan is important when buying a car. Using a vehicle finance calculator to calculate the monthly repayments for a car will help you decide:

How much you need to save.

How much you can put down as an up-front deposit to lower the repayment amount. 2. Compare prices Do your research by shopping online on reputable sites and visiting dealerships to find the car that is best suited to both your needs and your wallet. The car you choose should depend on what you can afford without financial stress. 3. Open a savings account

Story continues below Advertisement

You need to be careful about unexpected costs associated with owning a vehicle. Some of these costs could be changing tyres, or getting work done that is not covered by your car maintenance or service plan. Set up a separate car savings account to ensure you will be ready for any additional costs. 4. Set a budget The monthly repayments on your car should not be the only item on your car budget.

Story continues below Advertisement