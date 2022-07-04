Making ends meet: how people can manage the fuel price increases

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has announced that the price of petrol for both 93 and 95 ULP and LRP will increase by R2.37 and R2.57 per litre respectively.

Durban - Petrol prices are set to sky-rocket by over R2 on Wednesday, making transport a real money guzzler for South Africans.

With the price of petrol is edging closer to the R30 a litre mark, as well as the worry of food price hikes, higher inflation and an increase in interest rates, people have started to look at new and different ways of saving money.

While you may want to budget enough money for petrol, other ways to save money when it comes to transport is to look at new ways of travelling to work or other destinations.

Here are some tips from the experts: