Minimum wage for domestic workers upped by 21.5%
On Tuesday this week, March 1, the new National Minimum Wage (NMW) came into effect. The minimum wage is now R23.19 per hour, an increase of 6.9% from last year. Unlike in previous years, no exceptions have been made for domestic workers and farmworkers. These workers now also get R23.19 an hour. This represents a 21.5% increase for domestic workers.
On February 7, Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi, announced that the NMW for each ordinary hour worked has been increased from R21,69 to R23.19 for the year 2022, with effect from 1 March.
The announcement was in terms of Section 6 (5) of the NMW Act, to amend the NMW contained in Schedules 1 and 2 of the Act, published under Government Notice No. 44136.
Workers employed on an expanded public works programme are entitled to a minimum wage of R12.75 per hour.
“It is illegal and unfair labour practice for an employer to unilaterally change working hours or other employment conditions in order to implement the NMW. The NMW is the amount payable for ordinary hours of work and excludes payment of allowances (such as transportation, tools, food, or lodging), payments in kind (board or lodging), tips, bonuses, and gifts,” the notice said.