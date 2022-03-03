Minimum wage for domestic workers upped by 21.5%

On Tuesday this week, March 1, the new National Minimum Wage (NMW) came into effect. The minimum wage is now R23.19 per hour, an increase of 6.9% from last year. Unlike in previous years, no exceptions have been made for domestic workers and farmworkers. These workers now also get R23.19 an hour. This represents a 21.5% increase for domestic workers.

