Personal Finance on the shortlist of Sanlam Group's financial journalism awards in two categories

Personal Finance is so excited to announce that acting editor Ruan Jooste has been nominated in two categories “Audio/Radio ” for her weekly podcast and “consumer education” for her written articles in the upcoming Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism, which was announced this week, for the 2022 calendar year.
One hundred and nine entries were received for the 2022 competition, in various categories including Business and the Environment, Business and Companies and the African Growth Story.
Nixon Kariithi, Chair of the independent judging panel, said, “The Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism continue to grow from strength to strength with widespread participation from across the continent. The entries were highly competitive, covering a range of topical issues impacting Africa’s economy, and reflected the relevance of financial journalism on governance, and combining the world of business with compelling human-interest angles.”
The 2022 Sanlam Group Financial Journalist of the Year and category winners will be announced at a gala event in Johannesburg on 3 August 2023.
PERSONAL FINANCE