Personal Finance is so excited to announce that acting editor Ruan Jooste has been nominated in two categories “Audio/Radio ” for her weekly podcast and “Consumer Education” for her written articles in the upcoming Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism, which was announced this week, for the 2022 calendar year.

One hundred and nine entries were received for the 2022 competition, in various categories including Business and the Environment, Business and Companies and the African Growth Story.