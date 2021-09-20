Personal Finance quarterly magazine is available online and in print
While male investors may err on the side of taking too much risk, women, if they invest at all, appear not to take enough. In the 3nd quarter 2021 edition of Personal Finance quarterly magazine, we learn from research that women could benefit from being bolder in their investment choices.
Also in this edition:
- Your choice of marital regime may be one of the most important financial decisions you’ll make;
- ESG: the triumph of common sense;
- How the pandemic is devastating sub-Saharan Africa;
- What taxes you pay on cryptocurrency investments;
... and much more.
Personal Finance magazine is the only publication in South Africa dedicated to giving you all the information you need to manage your money wisely and grow your wealth.
Don’t miss the digital issue (which you can download), available for R24.99 here or take out an annual subscription (four issues) for R90.
The magazine is also available in print at selected retail outlets for R34.95