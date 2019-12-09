The trial is taking place at Pick n Pay Constantia store in Cape Town.
There will be 88 dry grocery products across 15 different categories from which customers can choose.
These include baking products, cereals, dried fruit, flour, grains, ground coffee, nuts, pasta, pulses and beans, rice, seeds, spices, olive oil and vinegar. Each category will have a range of products, including gluten-free options.
Customers will be encouraged to bring their own reusable container, but the store will offer free paper bags, and a range of reusable containers that can be purchased.