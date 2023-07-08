Run on Numbers: National government financial transfers: Who benefits the most?

One of the important tasks of the national government is to redistribute funds, mainly received from taxes, to other sectors of the economy. These transfers serve as a financial lifeline to diverse groups, which includes households, public corporations, local and international organisations, and other levels of government.

On the revenue side, the national government generated R1 605 billion in the 2021/22 fiscal year (1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022). The bulk (97,4%) of revenue was from taxes. On the expenditure side, the national government spent R1 935 billion over the same period, according to the latest financial statistics of the national government statistical release.