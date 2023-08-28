Run on Numbers: Student accommodation in great demand

It is estimated that there were 2.55 million students enrolled across all tertiary institutions (universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training colleges (TVET)) in South Africa in 2020. Public universities make up the largest portion (44.9% of all students), followed by TVET colleges (30.9%).

Enrolments at public universities are estimated to grow to 1.2 million, and TVET college enrolments are set to reach 1.03 million by 2023. Accommodation is available for only 20% of university-enrolled students, excluding other higher education institutions. This does not compare well with the global average of 50%.