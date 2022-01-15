Spoiled child syndrome: are you raising entitled kids?

The way we bring up our children plays a significant role in how they will later behave as adults and take on the challenges of the real world. According to Psychology Today, spoiled child syndrome is characterised by excessive arrogance and immature behaviour resulting from the failure of parents to enforce consistent, age-appropriate limits.

Children should be encouraged from a young age to solve any small disputes on their own. That means parents should not try to meet their child's every desire all the time. Every child acts up from time to time. But how do you know if your child’s behaviour is normal child behaviour, or a sign that they are spoiled?