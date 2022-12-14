This is where the super wealthy will be holidaying this festive season

The new benchmark of being super rich and wealthy are centi-millionaires, according to The Centimillionaire Report 2022. The report is by global wealth intelligence firm, New World Wealth.

Centi-millionaires are ultra-high-net-worth individuals who have investable assets worth over $100 million (R1.7 billion). While this new class of wealth is known to spend a pretty sum on things that interest them such as art collecting or yachting, they also use their money to travel to various destinations that some of us can only dream of. Here are the top 10 destinations that centi-millionaires like to visit:

1. The Hamptons, US 2. Florida (especially Palm Beach and Miami Beach), US 3. The French Riviera

4. The Italian Riviera 5. The Algarve, Portugal, particularly the Golden Triangle 6. The Rocky Mountains (especially locations like Aspen, Vail, and Jackson Hole), US

7. Lake Como, Italy 8. Several ski towns in Switzerland 9. Locations that offer wildlife safaris especially in Botswana, Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, and Uganda

10. Tuscany, Italy Centi-millionaires also frequent affluent suburbs and streets that are world famous, including: – 5th Avenue in New York City, US

– Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, US – Atherton in Silicon Valley, US – Pebble Beach in Monterey, US

– Belgravia in London, UK – Knightsbridge in London, UK The rich and wealthy are also particular about the hotels they stay in, choosing to stay at hotel brands synonymous with luxury.