UK finance minister Sunak named in list of Britain's super-rich

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, and his wife Akshata Murthy were included in a list of the 250 wealthiest British residents published by a national newspaper today.

Sunak's inclusion is largely a result of his wife's wealth, but comes at a politically difficult time for the man in charge of Britain's budget as he faces pressure to increase support for households struggling with soaring energy bills and food prices.

The couple entered The Sunday Times UK Rich List at number 222 with a reported net worth of 730 million pounds (about R14.6 billion) the Sunday Times newspaper said. The list's compilers say their analysis is based on minimum estimates of identifiable wealth.

Akshata Murthy, an Indian citizen, is the daughter of one of the founders of Indian IT giant Infosys and owns about 0.9% of the company.