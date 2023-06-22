Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLPersonal FinanceMy MoneyDebtFinancial PlanningMedical CoverInvestmentsInsuranceRetirementTax
Independent Online | Personal Finance
Search IOL
IOLPersonal FinanceMy MoneyDebtFinancial PlanningMedical CoverInvestmentsInsuranceRetirementTax
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, June 22, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Youth Month: How to draw up a budget and get smart with your money

A basic budget is a tool that can help people gain control of their finances. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

A basic budget is a tool that can help people gain control of their finances. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Published 48m ago

Share

A basic budget is a tool that can help people gain control of their finances by managing their expenditure, saving money, and avoiding debt.

It can also help you prioritise your spending, says Sanah Gumede, head of Wealth and Investment at Standard Bank.

Here are 5 tips to help young people get a head start on their budgets:

1. Figure out your net income

The first step to creating a budget is knowing how much money is coming in. Make sure that your budget includes your net income as well as any extra money you are earning or receiving, such as allowances from your parents or cash that you are making from a side hustle.

More on this

2. Create a list of your expenses

Your expenses can be divided into three lists, namely fixed costs, discretionary costs, and savings.

These lists should include:

  • Fixed costs: rent/bond, car payment, school fees, insurance, levies and bank fees
  • Discretionary costs: entertainment, clothing, toiletries, transport, data and fuel.
  • Savings: money that you are putting aside towards a savings goal.

3. Save for the unexpected

While drawing up your budget make sure that you create space for unexpected costs. Putting aside some money for a rainy day is a better option than going into debt when an emergency comes along and you need extra cash.

4. Prioritise

This is an important step that will allow you to make informed decisions in your budget plan. Know what you need or want spend your money on this month, and save towards other things to purchase next month.

5. Set goals

Having budget goals will allow you to be committed as it gives you something to work towards. Your goals could be saving for a holiday or spoiling yourself with an expensive set of headphones for your birthday. Write down your goals and keep revisiting them.

IOL Business

Related Topics:

BudgetFinanceMoney MattersAdviceInsurance

Share

Recent stories by:

Dhivana Rajgopaul
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe