Zuck Bucks and 3 other in-app currencies you need to know about

Recently tech company Meta, formerly known as Facebook, announced it was looking the creation of a digital currency called Zuck Bucks that people can use on the company’s various platforms such as WhatsApp and Instagram.

Durban - Will Zuck Bucks be a success? Feelings are mixed in the industry.

As interest in the company’s social media platforms continues to decrease, it appears that Meta is attempting to diversify its revenue streams to its current ad-based business model.

Zuck Bucks, which seem to be named after Meta’s chairperson, CEO and controlling shareholder Mark Zuckerberg, are not cryptocurrency, but will be used as in-app tokens that Meta will control.

The Zuck Bucks announcement comes after the company failed to launch its cryptocurrency project Libra, which was shut down this year.