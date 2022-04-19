Zuck Bucks and 3 other in-app currencies you need to know about

Durban - Will Zuck Bucks be a success? Feelings are mixed in the industry.
Recently tech company Meta, formerly known as Facebook, announced it was looking the creation of a digital currency called Zuck Bucks that people can use on the company’s various platforms such as WhatsApp and Instagram.
As interest in the company’s social media platforms continues to decrease, it appears that Meta is attempting to diversify its revenue streams to its current ad-based business model.
Zuck Bucks, which seem to be named after Meta’s chairperson, CEO and controlling shareholder Mark Zuckerberg, are not cryptocurrency, but will be used as in-app tokens that Meta will control.
The Zuck Bucks announcement comes after the company failed to launch its cryptocurrency project Libra, which was shut down this year.
They will be issued as rewards for making meaningful contributions to Facebook groups, for example.
In light of Meta’s new in-app tokens, here’s a look at other tokens people use to make in-app purchases:
1. Robux
Robux is a virtual currency that is used in the Roblox game. Users of the game can purchase items from the avatar shop using Robux.
2. V-Bucks
V-Bucks are the main currency used in Fortnite. In the game of Fortnite, V-Bucks are given as reward for the completion of missions.
3. Gold bars
Gold bars are the currency used in popular gaming app Candy Crush. The gold bars can be used to buy boosters in the game.
IOL Wealth