Only 6% of South Africans will retire comfortably









Given the low national savings rate and slow market growth locally and internationally, it should come as no surprise that National Treasury calculates that only about 6 percent of South Africans are on track to retire comfortably. It is crucial to start saving towards your retirement as early as possible. "While many of us look forward to the day we are able to retire, retirement is not always as easy as we imagine it to be," says Fedgroup Life chief executive Walter van der Merwe. "When you retire, you often suffer a loss or reduction of income but daily expenses remain and grow with yearly inflation and economic turmoil," he says. Van der Merwe says it is never too early to start making provision for retirement. To maintain your standard of living, a proper retirement plan will help to ensure sufficient income once permanent employment is no longer an option.

Van der Merwe says the general rule is that you should consistently save between 15 percent and 20 percent of your monthly salary between the ages of 20 and 60, to retire comfortably. An increasing number of funds offer their employees variable contribution rates, from 5 to 20 percent of their annual salary.

Van der Merwe says one of the most commonly asked retirement questions is: “What is the difference between a pension fund, a provident fund and a retirement annuity (RA) fund?” In the past, the differences between these three savings vehicles were substantial, but recent legislation has made them similar.

A pension fund can be joined only through a company that employs you, and your money is managed by the trustees of the fund. Your contributions and your employer’s contributions are tax deductible up to a point. Upon retirement, you can take up to a third of your savings in a cash lump sum, which is taxable. The rest must be used to purchase an income/annuity, which is also taxable.

If you leave the company before retirement, you can move your retirement savings out of the company fund, to your new employer’s fund, a preservation fund or an RA fund, or you can take a cash payout, which is taxed.

A provident fund was once different to a pension fund as you were able to withdraw the entire savings amount as a lump sum at retirement. With legislation passed last year, provident funds are now essentially identical to pension funds, which means you can withdraw only a third of your savings, while the rest has to be invested in an income/annuity.

However, this legislation has not been applied retroactively, which means that you could withdraw the full contribution made before March 1 last year, when the legislation came into effect, but only a third of your contributions after this date.

An RA fund, to which you also make monthly contributions, is completely independent of your employer, allowing you to choose what funds you invest in (limited by retirement fund regulations).

At retirement, you are allowed to take a maximum of a third of your savings as a cash lump sum, and the balance must be used to purchase an income/annuity.

If you change jobs before retirement, this will not affect your RA, as you are not permitted to access any portion of these funds before retirement.

