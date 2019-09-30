Many of us believe we must constantly build our personal brands, and it becomes a full-time job to take pictures of your dinner and to sound like a social butterfly on a weekend. I went trout fishing. I dined at one of the trendiest restaurants, I have an opinion on a lovely white wine from a Cape wine farm.
But isn’t it comforting how certain things in life are timeless? Things such as family love, good coffee and home cooking. Heritage Month is a good time to look around and think a little about our lifestyles and what has enduring, long-term value.
In a crazy world, we want to belong again. We yearn for the basics - for the anchor of our heritage. That’s why we shouldn’t be caught at funerals lamenting that we never asked our grandparents to tell their stories, or, as grandparents, that we never told them. What were the values, the tales and the fantastic anecdotes that make up our history?
And equally important, how do we want to be remembered? What legacy do we want to leave? How much time did we have for people? How loyal were we, or trustworthy? Did we work hard, and were we creative?