5 Signs you’re living beyond your means, and what to do about it

Living beyond your means is a classic money mistake that’s all too easy to make.

Whether you’re spending more than your budget allows or not setting aside enough money to cover your bills, when you finally notice, it can be tough to pinpoint where the problem actually began. Standard Bank’s Thopi Mhloli, Product Owner: Savings & Investments, says if you’re worried that you’ve picked up some harmful money habits, it’s never too late to try and correct them. With July being savings month, she’s put together a list of signs to look out for — along with her best advice for getting back on track and ensuring your finances are protected going forward. 1. Your money’s gone, but you’re not sure where to

A clear sign of overspending is when your account balance is continuously lower than expected — as in, the money’s been spent but you don’t know how. One way to address this is by using a budgeting app, like Standard Bank’s Budget Manager. This app will not only help you keep track of where your money goes but also offers helpful tips for cutting expenses and saving more for the things that matter. 2. You don’t have an emergency fund If you lack an emergency fund, it could be a sign that you're living beyond your means. Life is unpredictable and unexpected expenses can arise at any moment - from sudden medical costs to major car repairs or even job loss. An emergency fund serves as a financial safety net for such unplanned costs. If you don’t have one, it may mean that you're spending all your income without setting aside anything for the emergencies. Prioritising an emergency fund can help you better prepare for financial surprises and avoid slipping further into debt.

3. Your savings have stopped growing Making regular deposits into your various savings accounts is crucial, not only for the peace of mind it brings, but also in the event that you need to tap into your savings to cover an unexpected expense. If your savings have hit a bit of a slow patch, consider redirecting some of what you’re spending on non-essentials to ensure you’re saving up enough to be financially secure. It can be difficult to prioritise saving over spending money right now, but remember that saving is a long-term measure to help your future self, offering financial protection and the promise of a more prosperous and stress-free future. 4. You’re letting FOMO dictate your spending habits

The fear of missing out is something we all struggle with from time to time, especially if we pay too much attention to social media. We’re constantly faced with the curated feeds of influencers and friends “living their best lives” on vacations and at top clubs and restaurants. Next thing you know, you're on a spending spree to keep up. But instead of going into debt to keep up, why not save for the holidays, experiences or things that you want? With Standard Bank’s Notice Deposit investment account, you can make deposits from just R100 and pick a notice period that works for you. By making regular small deposits, you can watch your travel (or entertainment) fund grow into something that can finance your next dream destination or bucket list outing. 5. You're not paying enough attention to insurance When juggling life's many demands, insurance might seem like just another drain on your finances. Instead, think of it as a personal protector, always on standby to rescue you when unexpected costs surface. A vital step towards financial stability is shielding your assets. Having this shield ensures that life's unforeseen incidents won't disrupt your finances, keeping you firmly on the path towards financial prosperity.