Are you getting the most out of your insurance?

At OUTsurance, we calculate your premium based on your unique risk profile which means that if you’re a low-risk client, you may end up paying less than anywhere else.

We’re so confident that we could beat your current car insurance premium that you can ask us for R500 cash if we’re more expensive than what you’re currently paying at another insurance company. If you’ve been claim free and with the same insurer for three years, you can ask us to triple that to R1500. It’s a win-win situation: you’ll either save on your car insurance every month or you’ll get a once-off cash payout. All you need to do is ask. Ready to switch and save? Click here for a quote.

You always get something OUT We’re extremely thankful and proud to be celebrating our 26th year in the insurance industry. Although much has changed over the past 26 years, one things remains constant: that you’ll always get something OUT.

Awesome service, every time you deal with us We go out of our way to provide you with awesome service each and every time you deal with us. We’re committed to being there for you when you need us most: to process your claim quickly and efficiently so that you can get back on the road in no time.

Cash rewards when you remain claim free Even if you don’t claim, you still get something OUT in the form of our included cash OUTbonus. After three consecutive claim-free years, we pay 10% of your paid premiums back in cash as a reward for remaining claim free. If you remain claim free for another two consecutive years, you get another OUTbonus payout (10% of your paid premiums during this two-year period); and then you receive an OUTbonus for every claim-free year thereafter. Click here to read more about our OUTbonus.

24/7 emergency assistance At OUTsurance, our home and car insurance clients have access to 24-hour Help@OUT emergency home and roadside assistance, 365 days of the year. This includes the services of an emergency plumber, locksmith, electrician, or towing service. You can also sign up for Panic Assistance, a 24/7 medical or armed response service – available to clients at no additional cost. With just a tap on our app, the closest medical or armed response unit will be sent directly to you, wherever you may be, 24/7.

Award-winning insurance We’re proud to have been named South Africa’s preferred car and home insurance brand as per the 2022/2023 Ask Afrika Icon Brands ™ Benchmark Survey. We’ve also been named ‘short-term insurer of the year’ in the 2023 News24 Business Awards. OUTsurance has also been voted ‘Best of the Best’ in a various newspaper publications. Fewest complaints referred to the Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance