Best medical aids for 2024

Because healthcare is so expensive in South Africa, and because neither public nor private hospitals can be relied upon to give the best treatment, millions of people have already joined a medical aid scheme.

Without medical aid or other coverage, many private hospitals demand payment up front. In the event of an emergency, private facilities are obligated to stabilise patients without medical aid before transferring them to a public facility. That said, those not covered by medical aid who are unable to make further payment will no longer receive treatment from a private hospital. To this end, it is more important than ever to insure your health and that of your family with medical aid coverage. Here, we explore the best medical aid schemes in South Africa for 2024. 1. Genesis Medical Aid

No matter which Genesis Medical Aid plan you choose, you'll get the following exclusive perks no matter how long you stay in the hospital. Each Genesis member has the freedom to select their own healthcare provider, facility, and payment plan. Patients are not required to use network hospitals or doctors who participate in the network for medical care. In the event of a medical emergency, Genesis members can contact the ER24 Emergency Contact Centre for assistance with pre-hospital care, evacuation, and transportation (including inter-hospital transfers) within the Republic of South Africa.

2. Discovery Health Discovery's revolutionary mobile app and portal are available for Android and iOS, and it offers considerable benefits with the Core and Comprehensive Gap cover. In addition, Discovery Vitality is perfect for encouraging clients to adopt better habits and rewarding them for doing so. When compared to other major medical aid schemes, Discovery Health is still in its infancy. But in the last 30 years, Discovery has demonstrated extraordinary creativity in meeting the unique needs of its more than 3 million subscribers. In addition to fantastic medical coverage, members of Discovery Health Medical Scheme can choose from a wide range of affordable solutions.

3. Bestmed Members of Bestmed can choose from a number of adaptable plans, including several variations on the Rhythm 1 and 2 plans. In addition, some policies provide a Health Savings Account to help pay for routine medical expenses. Members must pay for routine medical bills out of their own pockets while being subjected to high contributions because the PMSA is so low in comparison to other medical schemes.

Members of Bestmed get access to a full range of hospital services as well as wellness programmes and preventative medicine, all with reasonable out-of-pocket maximums. 4. Momentum Health Momentum Medical Scheme is a reputable and long-standing medical aid company that provides a variety of coverage options, with an emphasis on preventative care and supplemental benefits.