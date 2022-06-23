eBucks named the best in the world for the use of technology across all loyalty programmes

FNB’s free eBucks Rewards programme is flying the South African flag high on the world stage as it has been awarded for the Best Use of Technology and the regional loyalty champion of the year for Middle East and Africa, at the 2022 International Loyalty Awards ceremony held in London.

Story continues below Advertisement

The International Loyalty Awards (formerly the Loyalty Magazine Awards) celebrate excellence, innovation and best practice in the loyalty industry globally. Created by Loyalty Magazine, the awards have responded to a desire in the loyalty business to celebrate the achievements of those companies and organisations excelling and achieving the extraordinary. Being recognised internationally is an honour and a tribute to our teams who take pride in developing unique and innovative lifestyle solutions for our clients on our trusted digital platform, says Jacques Celliers, CEO of FNB. “In keeping with our reputation built over the past 22 years, of providing customers with the best value-added services in financial services, we continue to grow from strength to strength in leveraging the most advanced technology and data capabilities to offer customers exponential help and value through their good banking behaviour.”

Story continues below Advertisement

For the regional awards, entrants across all categories are automatically considered for the regional awards. Each award has been won by the organisation or brand that has shown how they have operated the most innovative and exciting loyalty programme within their region. “The accolades attest to our ability to constantly augment our value to our members. We are delighted to have like-minded partners as we are significantly scaling our unique ability to enable customers to manage both the financial and lifestyle facets of their lives by using the power of our integrated platform. With our efforts being internationally acclaimed, we’re encouraged to continue adding even more value for our eBucks members and partners, especially during these tough economic times,” says Johan Moolman, eBucks Rewards CEO. eBucks Rewards has paid out over R17 billion in rewards to FNB and RMB Private Bank customers since inception in 2000. The free rewards programme has, for the past three consecutive years, also won the Best Programme of the Year 2021 (financial services) and the Most Innovative Use of Technology at the South African Loyalty Awards.

Story continues below Advertisement