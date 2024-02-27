Elevate your ‘banking experience’ with secure and convenient payment solutions from FNB

In an ever-evolving digital landscape, FNB offers a range of ways to pay and get paid. Whether you're sending a token of love or settling up, FNB has mastered the art of the transaction and continues to lead the way in offering secure, customer-centric and user-friendly payment options tailored to meet the diverse needs of its customers. The easy-to-use suite of payment solutions are designed to simplify everyday banking, ensuring that transactions are not just easy but also secure and in real-time.

eWallet: Making financial inclusion a reality Since its inception in 2009, FNB's eWallet has revolutionised the way customers send money, enabling them to transfer funds effortlessly to their loved ones without the need for a bank account. This innovative solution has significantly contributed to financial inclusion and offers a safer and more cost-effective alternative to traditional payment methods. As of December 2023, FNB is proud to announce that more than 34 million eWallet transactions have been processed, amounting to a total value of R21 billion – marking a 7.1% increase. To further enhance convenience, FNB customers are entitled to two complimentary sends per month, while Easy PAYU customers enjoy one free send via the FNB App. Recipients of eWallet transfers benefit from up to four free withdrawals for each transaction and can access their funds at any FNB ATM or select SPAR and Total Energies till points – with the added flexibility of using the funds for prepaid services such as airtime, data and electricity.

PayShap: Instant payments at your fingertips For when an immediate payment is necessary, FNB offers PayShap an instant or real time payment solution. Accessible through both the FNB app and Cellphone Banking (USSD), PayShap allows for instant transactions below R100 at no cost for all customers, ensuring that urgent payments are hassle-free and immediate. Seamless electronic payments