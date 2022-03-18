FNB Fusion Premier undisputedly offers best value in its market segment

FNB has once again emerged as the cheapest, best value banking solution for customers in the middle to upper income segment, according to The Solidarity Report on Bank Charges for 2022, produced by the Solidarity Research Institute.

According to Solidarity, the methodology for the 2022 report was adjusted to keep pace with changes in consumer behaviour. The Institute adjusted the list of transactions to include fewer cash transactions this year. When evaluating accounts for sophisticated banking needs, FNB takes the honours with its FNB Fusion Premier Account, with a total cost of R236 for a list of 30 transactions, says Solidarity.

Kamal Kalian, CEO of FNB Premier Banking, says the bank has made a deliberate shift from product-centric to a client-centric approach, and kept pricing fairly flat over the last two years, whilst not compromising on real value to help customers in recognition of the financial struggle brought on by the Covid-19 lockdowns.

“What the Solidarity Report does is to benchmark your transactional daily banking needs from a bucket perspective and how it stacks up. In addition, whilst our customers only pay a monthly fee of R219 for their FNB Fusion Premier bundle, there are other value-added services that they get without paying anything extra,” he says.