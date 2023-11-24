Medihelp - Compare medical aid choices for 2024

Recently, medical schemes announced their increases for 2024. Naturally, consumers are considering the financial impact on their household budgets. Many people are re-evaluating their monthly contributions, how they utilise their benefits and how to balance their choice of medical aid with other family needs.

Unfortunately, your health can deteriorate suddenly due to a traumatic event or a sudden illness. Accessing high-quality care in private hospitals can be expensive, making it unaffordable for most South Africans. Waiting to join a medical scheme can also pose a risk due to late joiner penalties and waiting periods. It’s crucial to approach medical aid as an investment in your health from an early age - and not as a burdensome expense. Medical schemes offer a variety of medical care benefits - not only to treat illness or injury when required, but also to maintain good health through preventive care benefits.

With Medihelp, you can be assured of best-in-class, easy-to-understand products combined with exceptional support services to help you make informed decisions about your healthcare cover. Medihelp has the expertise to ensure its members have peace of mind through stable and sustainable personalised management. In the current economic climate, lower-priced or entry-level options are becoming increasingly attractive to new buyers. This is also true for existing scheme members - especially during the renewal season - who consider more affordable options to balance value, needs and affordability. When choosing your medical aid product, it is important not to make decisions merely on price. While you may be saving in monthly contributions, your out-of-pocket medical expenses could potentially far exceed the savings in monthly premiums. As such, your family’s healthcare needs should be your first consideration.

Medihelp A few years ago, Medihelp repositioned its brand as Medihelp Medical Aid in Action, continuing its core purpose of being a self-administered medical aid that serves its members. A plan for everybody

Since consumers’ healthcare needs and personal circumstances differ, Medihelp has designed its product range to offer variety. Whether you’re a student, starting you career, building a family or looking for advanced healthcare, Medihelp offers solutions to suit your individual needs. With 11 plans to choose from, there is a plan for every person, pocket and generation. The Medihelp product range offers an array of healthcare solutions: Four vital options

These options provide cover for students, first-time employees, young and healthy individuals seeking quality medical cover without the expensive price tag. The focus of these options is to ensure cover in case of hospitalisation or a traumatic event, with a smaller benefit for daily medical expenses. The MedVital hospital plan's day-to-day benefit sets it apart as a preferred choice. Three savings plans This is created for young families and those who prefer the flexibility of choice that these savings options bring. MedAdd has grown exponentially since its hybrid solution for day-to-day benefits was implemented, and MedSaver was designed for flexibility with a 25% savings account.

Savings are made available at the beginning of the year for day-to-day medical expenses (consumers receive 12 months of savings in advance for the year). Funds not used are carried over to the following year. Five comprehensive plans With contributions designed for larger families and benefits for more advanced healthcare needs.

Medihelp families will continue to benefit from paying for only two babies, toddlers and teens on MedVital, MedAdd and MedPrime in 2024. On certain plans – MedVital, MedAdd, MedSaver and MedPrime – child dependant rates will also continue to apply to eligible children until they reach the age of 26 years. MedElect will still provide affordable student cover. Medihelp also offers AddedInsured benefits in addition to other insured benefits, with a strong focus on preventive care and early detection of potential health issues as well as maternity benefits and child care.