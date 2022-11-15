Medihelp Medical Aid – Service accolades, organic growth, and the stability that comes with 117 years in the industry

This time of year, members of medical aids are evaluating their healthcare needs for the coming year, and it is important that they should make a decision that is not purely financial but also takes into account the sustainability, service, and benefits on offer by medical aids.

“As a medical aid that has been around for the past 117 years, we have experienced all the turbulence, change, and opportunities this industry has to offer. One fact that has remained true is that hasty decisions can be costly decisions for members. Since this industry’s growth is limited and consists mainly of churning, members should guard against being lured to change their medical aid based on promises of lower premiums for non-medical aid-related products or delayed contribution adjustments that may leave them stuck on an option that doesn’t suit their needs because they’ve depleted their saving account’s credit facility early in the year. Members should also be wary of downgrading to the cheapest option on offer, as this can leave them with additional out-of-pocket expenses that could potentially far exceed their savings in monthly contributions,” says Ettie da Silva, Principal Officer of Medihelp.

It is also important to differentiate between medical scheme coverage and medical insurance that will not offer the same extent of cover. It is therefore recommended to contact the medical scheme or speak to an accredited adviser to assess your needs and advise you on the most suitable option for your needs before making a commitment.

