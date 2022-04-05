Standard Bank UCount puts money into consumers’ pockets over the 2021 year-end spending period

Through its popular UCount Rewards programme, Standard Bank put money back into the pockets of its customers over the 2021 year-end spending period, helping to stretch the holiday budgets of millions of South African consumers amid a challenging economic environment.

Fayelizabeth Foster, Head of Loyalty and Rewards at Standard Bank South Africa, says that the total amount redeemed through the programme in 2021 is a 23% increase on the previous year-end period. At the same time, consumer spend over this season increased by 17% in 2021 compared to 2020. The points redeemed helped members to save money on their purchases at participating retailers over this time, she explains.

Standard Bank data shows that Dis-Chem, Hirsh’s Home Store, and Makro (in no particular order) were among the top three retailers where UCount members chose to redeem their points during the year-end season.

UCount Rewards members can earn points every time they swipe their Standard Bank personal Cheque, Credit, or Debit cards, earning even more points when spending at certain participating retailers. The bank has also made it easier for customers to earn more reward points on their spend than ever before through the Choose Your Own Rewards feature. This enables members to earn up to 20%* back in points based on their spending preferences in a chosen category of either Grocery, Fashion, or Lifestyle.