Affordability remains the biggest problem for first-time homebuyers, with many having to delay a purchase until they are well into their 30s due to rocketing living costs and high debt levels – unless they are lucky enough to receive help from their parents or other family members.
“And this is not a phenomenon unique to South Africa,” says Carl Coetzee, CEO of SA’s foremost home loan originator BetterBond*. “The so-called Bank of Mum & Dad (BMD) has also been pouring money into the housing market in many other countries for the past few years.
“Recent research shows that in the US, for example, one-fifth of all 18 to 37-year-old buyers are now purchasing with family financial assistance, and that in the UK, the BMD gave young buyers more than R120bn worth of assistance last year. In Australia, the BMD has officially been recognised among the top 10 lenders in the country and is currently providing 20% of first-time home buyers with around R700 000 worth of assistance each.”
Over the past few years, he says, first-time buyer aspirations in SA have been helped by the banks’ increased willingness to lend to home buyers and to advance a greater percentage of no-deposit loans to low-income buyers.
“However, although there is no definitive research about BMD activity in SA, we believe it could be a strong factor behind the sustained housing demand among first-time buyers, when the economic decline would usually have indicated a falling percentage of such buyers.”