The annual Raging Bull Award ceremony, a highlight in the calendar of the South African investment industry, recognises the top-performing unit trust funds and their managers. This year’s event, hosted by Personal Finance in association with Vunani, ProfileData and PlexCrown Fund Ratings, will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Wednesday, January 30. Below are all the nominated funds (in alphabetical order) for the certificates and the sought-after Raging Bull trophies. In addition to the awards for individual funds, the event honours the Offshore Manager of the Year and South African Manager of the Year based on the overall performance of their qualifying funds. There is also the special Chairman’s Award for the Black Manager of the Year.

The winning funds and managers will be announced on social media and on the Personal Finance website. The event will be comprehensively covered in the Personal Finance supplement on February 2.

CERTIFICATES

For straight performance over three years to December 31, 2018

Best South African Equity Financial Fund

Momentum Financials Fund

Nedgroup Inv Financials Fund

Old Mutual Financial Services Fund

Best South African Equity Resources Fund

Coronation Resources Fund

Nedgroup Inv Mining and Resource Fund

Old Mutual Mining and Resources Fund

Best South African Equity Mid- and Small-Cap Fund

Coronation Smaller Companies Fund

Momentum Small Mid-Cap Fund

Nedgroup Inv Entrepreneur Fund

Best South African Multi-Asset Flexible Fund

Flagship IP Flexible Value Fund

Long Beach Flexible Prescient Fund

Noble PP Stanlib Flexible Fund

Best South African Multi-Asset Low Equity Fund

Absa Inflation Beater Fund

Element Real Income SCI Fund

Kagiso Stable Fund

Best South African Multi-Asset Medium Equity Fund

Kagiso Protector Fund

Prescient Positive Return QuantPlus Fund

Stanlib Absolute Plus Fund

Best South African Multi-Asset High Equity Fund

Aylett Balanced Prescient

Element Balanced SCI Fund

Element Islamic Balanced SCI Fund

Best South African Multi-Asset Income Fund

Fairtree Flexible Income Plus Prescient Fund

Pan-African IP Income Hunter Fund

Sasfin BCI Flexible Income Fund

Best South African Interest-Bearing Short-Term Fund

Old Mutual Income Fund

Sanlam Investment Management Enhanced Yield Fund

Stanlib Income Fund

Best South African Interest-Bearing Variable-Term Fund

Allan Gray Bond Fund

Coronation Bond Fund

PortfolioMetrix BCI Bond Fund of Funds

Best South African Real Estate Fund

Catalyst Flexible Property Prescient Fund

Harvard House BCI Property Fund

Marriott Property Income Fund

Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Multi-Asset Flexible Fund

Global IP Opportunity Fund

Mi-Plan IP Global Macro Fund

Prescient RECM Global Feeder Fund

Best (SA-Domiciled) Worldwide Multi-Asset Flexible Fund

Prosperity IP Worldwide Flexible Fund of Funds

RECM Global Flexible Fund

Select BCI Worldwide Flexible Fund

Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore European Equity General Fund

PineBridge Europe Research Enhanced Equity Fund

Templeton Eastern Europe Fund

Templeton Euroland Fund

Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore United States Equity General Fund

Dodge & Cox US Stock Fund

Franklin US Opportunities Fund

PineBridge US Large Cap Research Enhanced Fund

Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Far East Equity General Fund

PineBridge Asia ex Japan Small Cap Equity Fund

SIIP India Opportunities Fund

Templeton Asian Growth Fund

Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Global Real Estate General Fund

Catalyst Global Real Estate UCITS Fund

Marriott International Real Estate Fund

Sanlam Global Property Fund

Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Global Fixed-Interest Bond Fund

Dodge & Cox Global Bond Fund

M&G Global Government Bond Fund

Rubrics Emerging Markets Fixed Income UCITS Fund

For risk-adjusted performance over five years to December 31, 2018

Best South African Multi-Asset Low Equity Fund

Allan Gray Stable Fund

NFB Ci Stable Fund

Sanlam Multi Managed Conservative Fund of Funds

Best South African Multi-Asset Medium Equity Fund

Aeon Balanced Prescient Fund

Discovery Moderate Balanced Fund

Mi-Plan IP Inflation Plus 7 Fund

Best South African Multi-Asset High Equity Fund

Aylett Balanced Prescient Fund

Centaur BCI Balanced Fund

Long Beach Managed Prescient Fund

Best South African Multi-Asset Income Fund

Fairtree Flexible Income Plus Prescient Fund

Momentum Income Plus Fund

Pan-African IP Income Hunter Fund

Best South African Interest-Bearing Short-Term Fund

Coronation Jibar Plus Fund

Momentum Enhanced Yield Fund

Prescient Yield QuantPlus Fund

Best South African Interest-Bearing Variable-Term Fund

Allan Gray Bond Fund

Community Growth Gilt Fund

Coronation Bond Fund

Best South African Real Estate Fund

Absa Property Equity Fund

Hollard Prime Property Fund

Sesfikile BCI Property Fund

Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Equity General Fund

Investec Global Franchise Feeder Fund

Nedgroup Investments Global Equity Feeder Fund

Old Mutual Global Equity Fund

Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Real Estate Fund

Catalyst Global Real Estate Prescient Feeder Fund

Marriott International Real Estate Feeder Fund

Stanlib Global Property Feeder Fund

Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Multi-Asset Low-Equity Fund

Coronation Global Capital Plus [ZAR] Feeder Fund

Nedgroup Investments Global Cautious Feeder Fund

Sanlam Global Cautious Fund of Funds

Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Multi-Asset High-Equity Fund

Allan Gray-Orbis Global Fund of Funds

Investec Global Strategic Managed Feeder Fund

Momentum International Balanced Feeder Fund

Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Multi-Asset Flexible Fund

Mi-Plan IP Global Macro Fund

Nedgroup Investments Global Flexible Feeder Fund

Skyblue BCI Solar Flexible Fund of Funds

Best (SA-Domiciled) Worldwide Multi-Asset Flexible Fund

Flagship IP Worldwide Flexible Fund of Funds

Platinum BCI Worldwide Flexible Fund

Select BCI Worldwide Flexible Fund





RAGING BULL AWARDS

For straight performance over three years to December 31, 2018

Best South African Equity General Fund

Investec Value Fund

Kagiso Islamic Equity Fund

RECM Equity Fund

Best South African Interest-Bearing Fund

Allan Gray Bond Fund

Coronation Bond Fund

Sasfin BCI Flexible Income Fund

Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Equity General Fund

Allan Gray-Orbis Global Equity Feeder Fund

BlueAlpha BCI Global Equity Fund

PortfolioMetrix BCI Global Equity Fund of Funds

Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Global Equity Fund

Contrarius Global Equity Fund

Fundsmith Equity Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

For risk-adjusted performance over five years to December 31, 2018

Best South African Equity General Fund

Aylett Equity Prescient Fund

Fairtree Equity Prescient Fund

Investec Value Fund

Best South African Multi-Asset Equity Fund

Allan Gray Optimal Fund

Kagiso Stable Fund

Sanlam Multi Managed Conservative Fund of Funds

Best South African Multi-Asset Flexible Fund

Long Beach Flexible Prescient Fund

Centaur BCI Flexible Fund

PSG Flexible Fund

Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Global Asset Allocation Fund