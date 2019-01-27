The annual Raging Bull Award ceremony, a highlight in the calendar of the South African investment industry, recognises the top-performing unit trust funds and their managers. This year’s event, hosted by Personal Finance in association with Vunani, ProfileData and PlexCrown Fund Ratings, will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Wednesday, January 30.
Below are all the nominated funds (in alphabetical order) for the certificates and the sought-after Raging Bull trophies. In addition to the awards for individual funds, the event honours the Offshore Manager of the Year and South African Manager of the Year based on the overall performance of their qualifying funds. There is also the special Chairman’s Award for the Black Manager of the Year.
The winning funds and managers will be announced on social media and on the Personal Finance website. The event will be comprehensively covered in the Personal Finance supplement on February 2.
CERTIFICATES
For straight performance over three years to December 31, 2018
Best South African Equity Financial Fund
- Momentum Financials Fund
- Nedgroup Inv Financials Fund
- Old Mutual Financial Services Fund
Best South African Equity Resources Fund
- Coronation Resources Fund
- Nedgroup Inv Mining and Resource Fund
- Old Mutual Mining and Resources Fund
Best South African Equity Mid- and Small-Cap Fund
- Coronation Smaller Companies Fund
- Momentum Small Mid-Cap Fund
- Nedgroup Inv Entrepreneur Fund
Best South African Multi-Asset Flexible Fund
- Flagship IP Flexible Value Fund
- Long Beach Flexible Prescient Fund
- Noble PP Stanlib Flexible Fund
Best South African Multi-Asset Low Equity Fund
- Absa Inflation Beater Fund
- Element Real Income SCI Fund
- Kagiso Stable Fund
Best South African Multi-Asset Medium Equity Fund
- Kagiso Protector Fund
- Prescient Positive Return QuantPlus Fund
- Stanlib Absolute Plus Fund
Best South African Multi-Asset High Equity Fund
- Aylett Balanced Prescient
- Element Balanced SCI Fund
- Element Islamic Balanced SCI Fund
Best South African Multi-Asset Income Fund
- Fairtree Flexible Income Plus Prescient Fund
- Pan-African IP Income Hunter Fund
- Sasfin BCI Flexible Income Fund
Best South African Interest-Bearing Short-Term Fund
- Old Mutual Income Fund
- Sanlam Investment Management Enhanced Yield Fund
- Stanlib Income Fund
Best South African Interest-Bearing Variable-Term Fund
- Allan Gray Bond Fund
- Coronation Bond Fund
- PortfolioMetrix BCI Bond Fund of Funds
Best South African Real Estate Fund
- Catalyst Flexible Property Prescient Fund
- Harvard House BCI Property Fund
- Marriott Property Income Fund
Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Multi-Asset Flexible Fund
- Global IP Opportunity Fund
- Mi-Plan IP Global Macro Fund
- Prescient RECM Global Feeder Fund
Best (SA-Domiciled) Worldwide Multi-Asset Flexible Fund
- Prosperity IP Worldwide Flexible Fund of Funds
- RECM Global Flexible Fund
- Select BCI Worldwide Flexible Fund
Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore European Equity General Fund
- PineBridge Europe Research Enhanced Equity Fund
- Templeton Eastern Europe Fund
- Templeton Euroland Fund
Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore United States Equity General Fund
- Dodge & Cox US Stock Fund
- Franklin US Opportunities Fund
- PineBridge US Large Cap Research Enhanced Fund
Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Far East Equity General Fund
- PineBridge Asia ex Japan Small Cap Equity Fund
- SIIP India Opportunities Fund
- Templeton Asian Growth Fund
Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Global Real Estate General Fund
- Catalyst Global Real Estate UCITS Fund
- Marriott International Real Estate Fund
- Sanlam Global Property Fund
Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Global Fixed-Interest Bond Fund
- Dodge & Cox Global Bond Fund
- M&G Global Government Bond Fund
- Rubrics Emerging Markets Fixed Income UCITS Fund
For risk-adjusted performance over five years to December 31, 2018
Best South African Multi-Asset Low Equity Fund
- Allan Gray Stable Fund
- NFB Ci Stable Fund
- Sanlam Multi Managed Conservative Fund of Funds
Best South African Multi-Asset Medium Equity Fund
- Aeon Balanced Prescient Fund
- Discovery Moderate Balanced Fund
- Mi-Plan IP Inflation Plus 7 Fund
Best South African Multi-Asset High Equity Fund
- Aylett Balanced Prescient Fund
- Centaur BCI Balanced Fund
- Long Beach Managed Prescient Fund
Best South African Multi-Asset Income Fund
- Fairtree Flexible Income Plus Prescient Fund
- Momentum Income Plus Fund
- Pan-African IP Income Hunter Fund
Best South African Interest-Bearing Short-Term Fund
- Coronation Jibar Plus Fund
- Momentum Enhanced Yield Fund
- Prescient Yield QuantPlus Fund
Best South African Interest-Bearing Variable-Term Fund
- Allan Gray Bond Fund
- Community Growth Gilt Fund
- Coronation Bond Fund
Best South African Real Estate Fund
- Absa Property Equity Fund
- Hollard Prime Property Fund
- Sesfikile BCI Property Fund
Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Equity General Fund
- Investec Global Franchise Feeder Fund
- Nedgroup Investments Global Equity Feeder Fund
- Old Mutual Global Equity Fund
Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Real Estate Fund
- Catalyst Global Real Estate Prescient Feeder Fund
- Marriott International Real Estate Feeder Fund
- Stanlib Global Property Feeder Fund
Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Multi-Asset Low-Equity Fund
- Coronation Global Capital Plus [ZAR] Feeder Fund
- Nedgroup Investments Global Cautious Feeder Fund
- Sanlam Global Cautious Fund of Funds
Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Multi-Asset High-Equity Fund
- Allan Gray-Orbis Global Fund of Funds
- Investec Global Strategic Managed Feeder Fund
- Momentum International Balanced Feeder Fund
Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Multi-Asset Flexible Fund
- Mi-Plan IP Global Macro Fund
- Nedgroup Investments Global Flexible Feeder Fund
- Skyblue BCI Solar Flexible Fund of Funds
Best (SA-Domiciled) Worldwide Multi-Asset Flexible Fund
- Flagship IP Worldwide Flexible Fund of Funds
- Platinum BCI Worldwide Flexible Fund
- Select BCI Worldwide Flexible Fund
RAGING BULL AWARDS
For straight performance over three years to December 31, 2018
Best South African Equity General Fund
- Investec Value Fund
- Kagiso Islamic Equity Fund
- RECM Equity Fund
Best South African Interest-Bearing Fund
- Allan Gray Bond Fund
- Coronation Bond Fund
- Sasfin BCI Flexible Income Fund
Best (SA-Domiciled) Global Equity General Fund
- Allan Gray-Orbis Global Equity Feeder Fund
- BlueAlpha BCI Global Equity Fund
- PortfolioMetrix BCI Global Equity Fund of Funds
Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Global Equity Fund
- Contrarius Global Equity Fund
- Fundsmith Equity Fund
- Templeton Emerging Markets Fund
For risk-adjusted performance over five years to December 31, 2018
Best South African Equity General Fund
- Aylett Equity Prescient Fund
- Fairtree Equity Prescient Fund
- Investec Value Fund
Best South African Multi-Asset Equity Fund
- Allan Gray Optimal Fund
- Kagiso Stable Fund
- Sanlam Multi Managed Conservative Fund of Funds
Best South African Multi-Asset Flexible Fund
- Long Beach Flexible Prescient Fund
- Centaur BCI Flexible Fund
- PSG Flexible Fund
Best (FSCA-Approved) Offshore Global Asset Allocation Fund
- Investec GSF Global Multi-Asset Income Fund
- Platinum Global Managed Fund
- Standard Bank IFL Multi Manager Global Equity Fund (USD)