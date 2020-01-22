The annual Raging Bull Awards ceremony, a highlight on the South African investment industry calendar, recognises the top-performing actively managed unit trust funds and their managers. This years’ event, hosted by Personal Finance and sponsored by Investment Fund Africa and the JSE, will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Tuesday, January 28. Below are all the nominated funds (three in each category, in alphabetical order) for the certificates and the sought-after Raging Bull trophies.

In addition to the fund awards, there is a Raging Bull Award for the Offshore Manager of the Year and one for the South African Manager of the Year, with certificates going to the two runners-up in the latter category. These company awards, which form the highlight of the evening, are based on the overall risk-adjusted performance of a company’s qualifying funds.

The winning funds and managers will be announced on social media and on the Personal Finance website. The event will be comprehensively covered in the special Personal Finance Raging Bull Awards supplement appearing on February 1, 2020 in the Saturday Argus, Saturday Star, Pretoria News and Independent on Saturday.

There are still tickets available for the gala dinner. For details, visit the Raging Bull Awards website. Financial services companies wishing to advertise in the supplement on February 1 should email Derek Goosen at [email protected]