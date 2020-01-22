The annual Raging Bull Awards ceremony, a highlight on the South African investment industry calendar, recognises the top-performing actively managed unit trust funds and their managers. This years’ event, hosted by Personal Finance and sponsored by Investment Fund Africa and the JSE, will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Tuesday, January 28. 

Below are all the nominated funds (three in each category, in alphabetical order) for the certificates and the sought-after Raging Bull trophies.

In addition to the fund awards, there is a Raging Bull Award for the Offshore Manager of the Year and one for the South African Manager of the Year, with certificates going to the two runners-up in the latter category. These company awards, which form the highlight of the evening, are based on the overall risk-adjusted performance of a company’s qualifying funds.

The winning funds and managers will be announced on social media and on the Personal Finance website. The event will be comprehensively covered in the special Personal Finance Raging Bull Awards supplement appearing on February 1, 2020 in the Saturday Argus, Saturday Star, Pretoria News and Independent on Saturday.

The winning funds and managers will be announced on social media and on the Personal Finance website. The event will be comprehensively covered in the special Personal Finance Raging Bull Awards supplement appearing on February 1, 2020 in the Saturday Argus, Saturday Star, Pretoria News and Independent on Saturday.


CERTIFICATES

For straight performance over three years to December 31, 2019


Best South African Equity Resources Fund

  • Coronation Resources Fund
  • Investec Commodity Fund
  • Sanlam Investment Management Resources Fund

Best South African Equity Mid- and Small-cap Fund

  • Coronation Smaller Companies Fund
  • Momentum Small Mid-cap Fund
  • Nedgroup Investments Entrepreneur Fund

Best South African Multi-asset Flexible Fund

  • Citadel SA Protected Equity Fund
  • Long Beach Flexible Prescient Fund
  • Truffle Sci Flexible Income Fund

Best South African Multi-asset Low Equity Fund

  • Financial Fitness IP Stable Fund of Funds
  • Kagiso Stable Fund
  • Select BCI Cautious Fund

Best South African Multi-asset Medium Equity Fund

  • Kagiso Protector Fund
  • Sasfin BCI Balanced Fund
  • Wealth Associates BCI Moderate Fund of Funds

Best South African Multi-asset High Equity Fund

  • Element Balanced Sanlam Collective Investments Fund
  • Kagiso Balanced Fund
  • Long Beach Managed Prescient Fund

Best South African Multi-asset Income Fund

  • IP Income Fund
  • Mi-PLan IP Enhanced Income Fund
  • Sasfin BCI Flexible Income Fund

Best South African Interest-bearing Short-term Fund

  • Investec High Income Fund
  • Sanlam Investment Management Enhanced Yield Fund
  • Truffle SCI Income Plus Fund

Best South African Interest-bearing Variable-term Fund

  • Absa Bond Fund
  • Allan Gray Bond Fund
  • Anchor BCI Bond Fund

Best South African Real Estate Fund

  • Catalyst Flexible Property Prescient Fund
  • Harvard House BCI Property Fund
  • True North IP Enhanced Property Fund

Best (SA-domiciled) Global Multi-asset Flexible Fund

  • Global IP Opportunity Fund
  • Mi-Plan IP Global Macro Fund
  • Northstar SCI Global Flexible Fund

Best (SA-domiciled) Worldwide Multi-asset Flexible Fund

  • Coronation Optimum Growth Fund
  • Platinum BCI Worldwide Flexible Fund
  • Select BCI Worldwide Flexible Fund

Best (FSCA-approved) Offshore Europe Equity General Fund

  • PineBridge Europe Research Enhanced Equity Fund
  • Stanlib European Equity Fund
  • Templeton Eastern Europe Fund

Best (FSCA-approved) Offshore US Equity General Fund

  • Franklin US Equity Fund
  • Franklin US Opportunities Fund
  • PineBridge US Large Cap Research Enhanced Fund

Best (FSCA-approved) Offshore Far East Equity General Fund

  • PineBridge Asia Ex Japan Small Cap Equity Fund
  • Templeton China Fund
  • Templeton Thailand Fund

Best (FSCA-approved) Offshore Global Real Estate General Fund

  • Nedgroup Investments Global Property Fund
  • Sanlam Global Property Fund
  • Schroder International Selection Global Cities Real Estate Fund

Best (FSCA-approved) Offshore Global Fixed-interest Bond Fund

  • Allan Gray Africa Ex-SA Bond Fund
  • Lloyds Investment Funds Limited High Income Fund
  • M&G Global Government Bond Fund


For risk-adjusted performance over five years to December 31, 2019


Best South African Multi-asset Low Equity Fund

  • Kagiso Stable Fund
  • NFB CI Stable Fund
  • Select BCI Cautious Fund

Best South African Multi-asset Medium Equity Fund

  • Kagiso Protector Fund
  • Sasfin BCI Balanced Fund
  • Sygnia Skeleton Balanced 60 Fund

Best South African Multi-asset High Equity Fund

  • Investec Managed Fund
  • Long Beach Managed Prescient Fund
  • Gryphon Prudential Fund Of Funds

Best South African Multi-asset Income Fund 

  • BCI Income Plus Fund
  • IP Income Fund
  • Mi-Plan IP Enhanced Income Fund

Best South African Interest-bearing Short-term Fund

  • Alexander Forbes Investments Superior Yield Fund
  • Momentum Enhanced Yield Fund
  • Prime Income Plus Fund

Best South African Interest-bearing Variable-term Fund

  • Absa Bond Fund
  • Absa Multi Managed Bond Fund
  • Allan Gray Bond Fund

Best South African Real Estate Fund

  • Absa Property Equity Fund
  • Hollard Prime Property Fund
  • Sesfikile BCI Property Fund

Best (SA-domiciled) Global Equity General Fund

  • BlueAlpha BCI Global Equity Fund
  • Investec Global Franchise Feeder Fund
  • Nedgroup Investments Global Equity Feeder Fund

Best (SA-domiciled) Global Multi-asset Low Equity Fund

  • Coronation Global Capital Plus [ZAR] Feeder Fund
  • Prudential Global Inflation Plus Feeder Fund
  • Stanlib Global Balanced Cautious Feeder Fund

Best (SA-domiciled) Global Multi-asset High Equity Fund

  • Alexander Forbes Investments Strategic Global Balanced Feeder Fund
  • Investec Global Strategic Managed Feeder Fund
  • Momentum International Balanced Feeder Fund

Best (SA-domiciled) Global Real Estate Fund

  • Catalyst Global Real Estate Prescient Feeder Fund
  • Marriott International Real Estate Feeder Fund
  • Reitway BCI Global Property Feeder Fund

Best (SA-domiciled) Global Multi-asset Flexible Fund

  • Mi-Plan IP Global Macro Fund
  • Global IP Opportunity Fund
  • Sygnia International Flexible Fund of Funds

Best (SA-domiciled) Worldwide Multi-asset Flexible Fund

  • Coronation Optimum Growth Fund
  • Platinum BCI Worldwide Flexible Fund
  • Select BCI Worldwide Flexible Fund


RAGING BULL AWARDS

For straight performance over three years to December 31, 2019


Best South African Equity General Fund

  • Fairtree Equity Prescient Fund
  • Kagiso Equity Alpha
  • Sygnia Active Equity

Best South African Interest-bearing Fund

  • IP Income Fund
  • Sasfin BCI Flexible Income
  • Truffle SCI Income Plus Fund

Best (SA-domiciled) Global Equity General Fund

  • Bluealpha BCI Global Equity
  • Investec Global Francise Feeder
  • Stanlib Global Equity Feeder

Best (FSCA-approved) Offshore Global Equity Fund

  • Fundsmith Equity Fund
  • VAM US Micro Cap Growth Fund
  • Vulcan Value Equity Fund


For risk-adjusted performance over five years to December 31, 2019


Best South African General Equity Fund

  • Fairtree Equity Prescient Fund
  • Kagiso Equity Alpha Fund
  • Sygnia Active Equity Fund

Best South African Multi-asset Equity Fund

  • Investec Managed Fund
  • Kagiso Protector Fund
  • Long Beach Managed Prescient Fund

Best South African Multi-asset Flexible Fund

  • Gryphon Flexible Fund Of Funds
  • Long Beach Flexible Prescient Fund
  • Truffle SCI Flexible Fund

Best (FSCA-approved) Offshore Global Asset Allocation Fund

  • Investec GSF Global Multi-asset Income Fund
  • Platinum Global Managed Fund
  • Sarasin IE GlobalSar Strategic Fund