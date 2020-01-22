The annual Raging Bull Awards ceremony, a highlight on the South African investment industry calendar, recognises the top-performing actively managed unit trust funds and their managers. This years’ event, hosted by Personal Finance and sponsored by Investment Fund Africa and the JSE, will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Tuesday, January 28.
Below are all the nominated funds (three in each category, in alphabetical order) for the certificates and the sought-after Raging Bull trophies.
In addition to the fund awards, there is a Raging Bull Award for the Offshore Manager of the Year and one for the South African Manager of the Year, with certificates going to the two runners-up in the latter category. These company awards, which form the highlight of the evening, are based on the overall risk-adjusted performance of a company’s qualifying funds.
The winning funds and managers will be announced on social media and on the Personal Finance website. The event will be comprehensively covered in the special Personal Finance Raging Bull Awards supplement appearing on February 1, 2020 in the Saturday Argus, Saturday Star, Pretoria News and Independent on Saturday.
There are still tickets available for the gala dinner. For details, visit the Raging Bull Awards website. Financial services companies wishing to advertise in the supplement on February 1 should email Derek Goosen at [email protected]
CERTIFICATES
For straight performance over three years to December 31, 2019
Best South African Equity Resources Fund
Coronation Resources Fund
Investec Commodity Fund
Sanlam Investment Management Resources Fund
Best South African Equity Mid- and Small-cap Fund
Coronation Smaller Companies Fund
Momentum Small Mid-cap Fund
Nedgroup Investments Entrepreneur Fund
Best South African Multi-asset Flexible Fund
Citadel SA Protected Equity Fund
Long Beach Flexible Prescient Fund
Truffle Sci Flexible Income Fund
Best South African Multi-asset Low Equity Fund
Financial Fitness IP Stable Fund of Funds
Kagiso Stable Fund
Select BCI Cautious Fund
Best South African Multi-asset Medium Equity Fund
Kagiso Protector Fund
Sasfin BCI Balanced Fund
Wealth Associates BCI Moderate Fund of Funds
Best South African Multi-asset High Equity Fund
Element Balanced Sanlam Collective Investments Fund
Kagiso Balanced Fund
Long Beach Managed Prescient Fund
Best South African Multi-asset Income Fund
IP Income Fund
Mi-PLan IP Enhanced Income Fund
Sasfin BCI Flexible Income Fund
Best South African Interest-bearing Short-term Fund
Investec High Income Fund
Sanlam Investment Management Enhanced Yield Fund
Truffle SCI Income Plus Fund
Best South African Interest-bearing Variable-term Fund
Absa Bond Fund
Allan Gray Bond Fund
Anchor BCI Bond Fund
Best South African Real Estate Fund
Catalyst Flexible Property Prescient Fund
Harvard House BCI Property Fund
True North IP Enhanced Property Fund
Best (SA-domiciled) Global Multi-asset Flexible Fund
Global IP Opportunity Fund
Mi-Plan IP Global Macro Fund
Northstar SCI Global Flexible Fund
Best (SA-domiciled) Worldwide Multi-asset Flexible Fund
Coronation Optimum Growth Fund
Platinum BCI Worldwide Flexible Fund
Select BCI Worldwide Flexible Fund
Best (FSCA-approved) Offshore Europe Equity General Fund
PineBridge Europe Research Enhanced Equity Fund
Stanlib European Equity Fund
Templeton Eastern Europe Fund
Best (FSCA-approved) Offshore US Equity General Fund
Franklin US Equity Fund
Franklin US Opportunities Fund
PineBridge US Large Cap Research Enhanced Fund
Best (FSCA-approved) Offshore Far East Equity General Fund
PineBridge Asia Ex Japan Small Cap Equity Fund
Templeton China Fund
Templeton Thailand Fund
Best (FSCA-approved) Offshore Global Real Estate General Fund
Nedgroup Investments Global Property Fund
Sanlam Global Property Fund
Schroder International Selection Global Cities Real Estate Fund
Best (FSCA-approved) Offshore Global Fixed-interest Bond Fund
Allan Gray Africa Ex-SA Bond Fund
Lloyds Investment Funds Limited High Income Fund
M&G Global Government Bond Fund
For risk-adjusted performance over five years to December 31, 2019
Best South African Multi-asset Low Equity Fund
Kagiso Stable Fund
NFB CI Stable Fund
Select BCI Cautious Fund
Best South African Multi-asset Medium Equity Fund
Kagiso Protector Fund
Sasfin BCI Balanced Fund
Sygnia Skeleton Balanced 60 Fund
Best South African Multi-asset High Equity Fund
Investec Managed Fund
Long Beach Managed Prescient Fund
Gryphon Prudential Fund Of Funds
Best South African Multi-asset Income Fund
BCI Income Plus Fund
IP Income Fund
Mi-Plan IP Enhanced Income Fund
Best South African Interest-bearing Short-term Fund
Alexander Forbes Investments Superior Yield Fund
Momentum Enhanced Yield Fund
Prime Income Plus Fund
Best South African Interest-bearing Variable-term Fund
Absa Bond Fund
Absa Multi Managed Bond Fund
Allan Gray Bond Fund
Best South African Real Estate Fund
Absa Property Equity Fund
Hollard Prime Property Fund
Sesfikile BCI Property Fund
Best (SA-domiciled) Global Equity General Fund
BlueAlpha BCI Global Equity Fund
Investec Global Franchise Feeder Fund
Nedgroup Investments Global Equity Feeder Fund
Best (SA-domiciled) Global Multi-asset Low Equity Fund
Coronation Global Capital Plus [ZAR] Feeder Fund
Prudential Global Inflation Plus Feeder Fund
Stanlib Global Balanced Cautious Feeder Fund
Best (SA-domiciled) Global Multi-asset High Equity Fund
Alexander Forbes Investments Strategic Global Balanced Feeder Fund
Investec Global Strategic Managed Feeder Fund
Momentum International Balanced Feeder Fund
Best (SA-domiciled) Global Real Estate Fund
Catalyst Global Real Estate Prescient Feeder Fund
Marriott International Real Estate Feeder Fund
Reitway BCI Global Property Feeder Fund
Best (SA-domiciled) Global Multi-asset Flexible Fund
Mi-Plan IP Global Macro Fund
Global IP Opportunity Fund
Sygnia International Flexible Fund of Funds
Best (SA-domiciled) Worldwide Multi-asset Flexible Fund
Coronation Optimum Growth Fund
Platinum BCI Worldwide Flexible Fund
Select BCI Worldwide Flexible Fund
RAGING BULL AWARDS
For straight performance over three years to December 31, 2019
Best South African Equity General Fund
Fairtree Equity Prescient Fund
Kagiso Equity Alpha
Sygnia Active Equity
Best South African Interest-bearing Fund
IP Income Fund
Sasfin BCI Flexible Income
Truffle SCI Income Plus Fund
Best (SA-domiciled) Global Equity General Fund
Bluealpha BCI Global Equity
Investec Global Francise Feeder
Stanlib Global Equity Feeder
Best (FSCA-approved) Offshore Global Equity Fund
Fundsmith Equity Fund
VAM US Micro Cap Growth Fund
Vulcan Value Equity Fund
For risk-adjusted performance over five years to December 31, 2019
Best South African General Equity Fund
Fairtree Equity Prescient Fund
Kagiso Equity Alpha Fund
Sygnia Active Equity Fund
Best South African Multi-asset Equity Fund
Investec Managed Fund
Kagiso Protector Fund
Long Beach Managed Prescient Fund
Best South African Multi-asset Flexible Fund
Gryphon Flexible Fund Of Funds
Long Beach Flexible Prescient Fund
Truffle SCI Flexible Fund
Best (FSCA-approved) Offshore Global Asset Allocation Fund