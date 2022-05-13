GEPF members: beware of fake officials wanting to con you

Given the sharp increase in reported cases where unsuspecting individuals have been swindled out of their hard-earned financial benefits, the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), is again issuing an alert to its members, pensioners and beneficiaries of an illegal scam by fake agents who pretend to be representatives of the GEPF soliciting a fee to assist claimants receive their money.
The GEPF says it would like to clarify to its members and the general public that the fund deals directly with its clients, and does not charge for its services, nor does it recommend agents, companies, or any third-party individuals to act on its behalf.
Anyone claiming to offer services on behalf of the GEPF and requesting payment is committing fraud. If such a person approaches you, the GEPF urges you to report them to law enforcement agencies such as the South African Police Service.
The GEPF emphasises the following:
- The GEPF services are FREE;
- No one is allowed to ask for a fee to assist current and former members, pensioners, beneficiaries and their families concerning any GEPF-provided services;
- Take necessary precautions to protect your personal information such as identity document number and bank account details and do not share it with unauthorised persons.
Should members, pensioners, and beneficiaries of the fund, as well as members of the public, require more information, they should call the GEPF on 0800 117 669, email [email protected] or visit the nearest GEPF office. - supplied by the GEPF