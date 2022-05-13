GEPF members: beware of fake officials wanting to con you

Given the sharp increase in reported cases where unsuspecting individuals have been swindled out of their hard-earned financial benefits, the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), is again issuing an alert to its members, pensioners and beneficiaries of an illegal scam by fake agents who pretend to be representatives of the GEPF soliciting a fee to assist claimants receive their money.

The GEPF says it would like to clarify to its members and the general public that the fund deals directly with its clients, and does not charge for its services, nor does it recommend agents, companies, or any third-party individuals to act on its behalf.