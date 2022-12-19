Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, December 19, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Listen: What are beneficiary funds? And why do they matter?

Personal Finance Podcast: beneficiary funds

Personal Finance Podcast: beneficiary funds

Published 1h ago

Share

Welcome To Personal Finance’s Podcast show - Pension Plain - for December.

Listen to the Podcast here:

Today we are joined by David Hurford, CEO of Fairheads Benefit Services, an independent administrator and service provider to the retirement and fiduciary industries across the country.

Story continues below Advertisement

David takes us through the meaning and importance of beneficiary funds and how they impact our everyday lives. We dive into their history and how they differ from umbrella trusts, and why and how they might benefit you.

Related Topics:

RetirementMoney MattersFinancePodcasts

Share

Recent stories by:

Ruan Jooste