Listen: What are beneficiary funds? And why do they matter?

Welcome To Personal Finance’s Podcast show - Pension Plain - for December.
Today we are joined by David Hurford, CEO of Fairheads Benefit Services, an independent administrator and service provider to the retirement and fiduciary industries across the country.
David takes us through the meaning and importance of beneficiary funds and how they impact our everyday lives. We dive into their history and how they differ from umbrella trusts, and why and how they might benefit you.