Today African Bank launches their new brand campaign "Everybody is Somebody." Kaibe Mollo, Head of Marketing for African Bank says this is the first time in a very long time that African Bank will be on TV with an advert that it knows will touch the hearts of every South African. "We know how important it is for people to feel like they matter. This is why we’re committed to treating everyone who walks through our doors like a VERY IMPORTANT PERSON, regardless of their bank balance, social status, race or gender."

Mollo says the creative brief was very clear. "We wanted an advert that clearly showed we are a bank that doesn’t discriminate. We see people for who they are, not for their bank balance. We want to recognise people for who they are and their potential. We feel the creative aptly captures this essence, bringing our purpose to life in the minds of the people we serve."

The brand campaign, produced by Black River FC, also clarifies what the Bank means when it says 'We Are You'. “It underscores our belief that through 'humanity through banking', we can 'advance lives through financial and related services',” says Mollo.

The campaign which debuted on all of the Bank’s social channels last night will be flighted today across various timeslots on ETV, DSTV and SABC 1,2 and 3.

"The timing of the campaign is significant, coming just a month or so before the launch of our new day-to-day banking offering MyWORLD – a digitally-enabled banking account that is designed to suit everyone’s individual banking needs," concludes Mollo.

To see the new African Bank Everybody is Somebody campaign click here: https://www.africanbank.co.za/en/home/everybody-is-somebody/