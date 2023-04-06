Listen: Raging Bulls Awards sponsor talks global investment trends and offshore investment opportunities

Welcome to this special edition of the Personal Finance Podcast with Melville Douglas, sponsor of the recent Raging Bull Awards. It has been a month since the Raging Bull Awards gala dinner was held at the Pigalle Restaurant in Green Point Cape Town, and as a final reflection before we start planning next year’s event, we are speaking to Melville Douglas, the boutique investment management company within the Standard Bank Group, and a major sponsor of the awards, on global investment trends and offshore investment opportunities…… as well as talk about the importance of diversification in a retail investment portfolio.

Melville Douglas was crowned the offshore manager of the year at the 2022 Raging Bull Awards.