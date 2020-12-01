WATCH: 8 Ways to use your Old Mutual Rewards points this festive season

Brett Cameron, Head of Old Mutual Rewards, shares family-friendly ideas to help you unwind and bond with your loved ones these holidays – all while saving money and social distancing too. A very different festive season lies ahead, with 56% of South Africans over the age of 18 planning to spend less than in 2019, and one in four aiming to cut their usual holiday budget in half. That’s according to a recent survey by global comparison platform Finder.com. And it’s not just our spending that will be shrinking. Our plans are also cut back as we try to contain the Covid-19 infection rate as much as possible over the holidays. Big gatherings, parties, and family holidays simply aren’t on the cards during a pandemic year. “That doesn’t mean we should cancel all celebrations. We just need to find new and creative ways to celebrate,” says Brett Cameron, Head of Old Mutual Rewards, the rewards programme that gives South Africans points for making smart financial choices using great money management tools.

Living more responsibly earns you rewards if you’re a member. When you join, you start earning points immediately just by using the Old Mutual Rewards financial tools and budgeting with 22seven, a money management app. The fully digital rewards programme has no fee and is open to everyone, even if you’re not an Old Mutual customer.

What can you spend Rewards points on?

You can choose to use them on:

Fuel

Airtime and data

Food

Clothing

Groceries

Simply convert what you’ve earned into digital vouchers or generate a code to scan from your phone in-store at one of the great stores that have partnered with us.

Cameron suggests eight ways to use Old Mutual Rewards points to celebrate the end of a tough year with your loved ones – all while saving money.

1. Enjoy a picnic on the beach

For those who are lucky enough to live close to the ocean, plan a special seaside picnic. Fresh, salty air and sunshine always feel like a holiday – even if you’ve just driven 20 minutes from home for the day. Use your Old Mutual Rewards points to buy some delicious, ready-made snacks from Woolworths – the rewards programme’s latest addition. And use them to also call an Uber (to avoid parking stress).

2. Make it a movie-and-smoothie date

Thanks to months of lockdown and Netflix, watching a movie in an actual cinema has taken on a real sense of occasion. Use your Old Mutual Rewards points to book tickets at Ster-Kinekor or Nu Metro. After a good rom-com or action blockbuster, head to Kauai, PRIMI, or Steers for a smoothie, also using your loyalty rewards points.

3. Head for the hills in your hiking gear

Going for a hike with your family or friends is a great way to recharge. Make your mission extra special by first stocking up on the latest gear at Sportmans Warehouse using your Old Mutual Rewards points.

4. Get your gamer on

Yes, we’ve spent a lot of time at home this year, but there are still ways to make it feel like festive fun for the whole family. Use your Old Mutual Rewards points to buy Xbox, PlayStation, or Steam vouchers on the rewards programme’s platform and spend the day playing new games together.

5. Go camping in the comfort of your own home

It’s an oldie but a goodie – especially for little kids. Buy a tent at Outdoor Warehouse using your Old Mutual Rewards Points and camp out in your garden, or even your bedroom!. The best part? Your creature comforts are close on hand.

6. Have a family pamper party

Use your Old Mutual Rewards points to stock up on goodies from Sorbet and have yourselves a happy home-spa day – manis, pedis, and face masks for everyone!

7. Start a veggie garden

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s to take more pleasure in simple, homely things. Growing a veggie garden is not only wholesome family fun, it’s also a teachable moment: invest now to reap (quite literally) the benefits later on. Use your Old Mutual Rewards points to buy seeds from Shoprite or Checkers.

8. Set yourself up to achieve your money goals in 2021

Use some of your time off to sharpen your financial planning skills by completing free Moneyversity courses on the Old Mutual Rewards digital platform – and earn points to treat yourself at the same time. Draw on what you learn from the course material – informative and inspiring videos, calculators, and infographics. Then write down three financial goals for 2021 and plot a solid action plan to achieve them.