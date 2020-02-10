Supplied

When your marriage and business end at the same time, it can do a number to your confidence and your state of mind. Mikie Monoketsi had started a call centre business using her life savings without doing intensive research trusting that what others were doing in that industry proved to be a lucrative business to tap into. When she and her then-husband went into it, they didn’t think they were going to lose both the business and the marriage. That is exactly what happened. Monoketsi had a choice to either save them both even though her energy and confidence were non-existent at the time or to move on with her life. Having decided to move on with her life, what followed was a roller coaster ride. The bills were piling up and keeping up the household running while dealing with divorce proceedings proved to be both taxing and impossible to do without money. She was done crying and blaming herself for going into that business. While looking for other ways to keep the debt collectors at bay, that is when she decided that whatever business she was going to start had to deal with building confidence and empowering other women. A few months later, Mama’s Spices and Herbs was born with just R10 000.

Starting a business with just R10 000 is one thing, sustaining it, another. This is one of the many lessons Monoketsi learned soon after starting Mama’s Spices and Herbs with just R10 000. One would think that someone who started a business before and failed dismally would approach the next business idea with caution. At least that’s what she thought she was doing. The main reason why her first venture in the form of a call centre failed was because of a lack of research before starting it and processes in place to minimise risks while it was up and running. With Mama’s Spices and Herbs, Monoketsi went into townships and villages to understand what they use in their kitchens to season food, and also why they are told not to use the spices and herbs they were using as these spices and herbs were responsible for conditions like high blood pressure. This confirmed her idea, she was on money if she produced affordable high-quality spices and herbs. Off she went and did exactly that with the help of a certified seasoned spices and herbs manufacturer.

Monoketsi soon realised that her research focused more on the products not necessarily the sales and marketing of these products she was producing. Her marketing and sales strategy had to change, as she initially thought retailers would easily stock high-quality spices and herbs. To be fair, they do, however, it is not an easy task to get products onto their shelves especially for a new female-black owned brand no one knows about. She was stuck with products with no retail house behind her. As you can imagine, she felt defeated and again ready to just give it all up and focus on something else, in other words, she thought she had failed.

"Marketing and sales of products is not an easy task. I nearly lost everything once again due to not paying attention to the lifeblood of the business, without sales there is no business. I now know better. I have managed to profitably penetrate the market, and this could have not happened as soon as it did if I had carried on with pursuing the retail market. My focus is on empowering women like me and I plan to do so for the next 15 years", Monoketsi added.