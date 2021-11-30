FINANCE FOR HIPPIES PODCAST: The tax episode

Finance for Hippies interviewed Andre Bothma, founder of Tax Maverick at BankerX, a tax accounts manager and a YouTuber providing content on tax in South Africa. We focused this episode's discussion on the key issues around the difficult and complicated topic of tax, specifically for normal people and small businesses. We explore issues such as:

The different types of tax that people need to pay.

The tax system: Why it exists and how it contributes to the economy and social support.

The basic pillars of tax: What people need to understand regarding tax, to make them more comfortable to function within the tax system.

The impact of tax on small businesses which is the area in which most artists operate.

Lastly, we covered some of the benefits and tax breaks for small businesses. This section bled into where and how self-employed artists and small businesses can get regular tax advice.

We’re at the business end of tax season, so if you need a starter-pack course on your taxes, this is the episode for you.