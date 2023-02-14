Today we are joined by Jeff Miller, CEO of Grovest to talk us threw the new Twelve B Green Energy Fund and onhow South Africans can get tax break for investing in renewable energy, with the launch of the asset managers private equity fund.

It is South Africa’s first private equity fund which allows green energy investors to qualify for SARS-approved tax deductions in terms of Section 12B of the Income Tax Act, which is very similar to the tax incentive, Section 12J, which was launched in 2014 and became the fastest growing alternative asset class in the country, with over R12 billion of capital raised across 200+ funds. However, The Section 12J tax incentive reached its sunset clause in June 2021.