Non-provisional taxpayers have two weeks left to file their income tax returns

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) reminds individual non-provisional taxpayers to file their income tax returns on or before the deadline of November 23. Penalties will be levied on taxpayers who fail to submit their income tax returns by this deadline, according to a press statement released by SARS this week.

You are a non-provisional taxpayer if you are a salaried employee who pays PAYE tax on your salary each month and do not have other sources of income that would qualify you as a provisional taxpayer. “Taxpayers must note that, according to changes in legislation, SARS will levy penalties from December 1, where one or more returns are outstanding. “Before the change in the legislation, SARS could only levy penalties where two or more returns were outstanding. This older rule will remain in place for one more year for 2020 and earlier returns,” SARS says.

It says taxpayers who received auto-assessments must edit or accept their assessments by November 23. If they do not, they will receive an estimated assessment which is not subject to objection or appeal. If you do not agree with the estimated assessment issued after November 23, you may file a complete and accurate tax return within 40 business days of the date of the estimated assessment. However, such a return will be late, which means that the normal penalties and interest for late submission will apply (where applicable), SARS says.

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the filing of a tax return is a legal obligation for those taxpayers who are required to file and contributes towards a culture of voluntary compliance. “But beyond the legal requirement to file a return, taxpayers who do the right thing are enabling government to meet the basic service needs of the poor and vulnerable by providing social grants and health care, among others.” The Commissioner added: “SARS has put in place a number of upgraded digital channels that are available 24/7. This will help provide clarity and make it easy for taxpayers to meet the deadline of November 23 without any difficulty. These channels include, among others, SARS eFiling, SARS MobiApp and an SMS service. More details are available on the SARS website.” Provisional taxpayers have until January 31 next year to fulfil their filing obligations.