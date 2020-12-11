Sars ordered to pay R1m over wrongful tax debt deductions

A high court has ordered Sars refund Ferrari logistics, from which it wrongfully collected more than R1 million from its bank account by means of a third-party appointment.

The order indicated that Sars has three days to repay Ferrari logistics the amounts previously collected by Sars together with interests and costs.

Tax Consulting South Africa was approached to assist in getting the funds repaid urgently.

Jean-Louis Nel, an Admitted attorney at Tax Consulting SA, explained that Sars had initially collected the proceedings in late 2020.

Sars did not extend a letter of demand before the third-party withdrew the funds.