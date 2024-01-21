Sars sets deadline for provisional taxpayers, including trusts as January 24, 2024

THE deadline for individual taxpayers and trusts that are provisional taxpayers to file their income tax returns for the 2023 tax year is Wednesday, January 24, 2024, according to the South African Revenue Service (Sars). In a statement, Sars said the 2023 year of assessment refers to the period between March 1, 2022 and February 28, 2023.

Sars described a provisional taxpayer as any person who receives income or to whom income accrues, other than remuneration. A Trust is included under the definition of a “person” in terms of the Income Tax Act, no. 58 of 1962, and is therefore regarded as a taxpayer. “All Trusts are required to file a tax return annually, including those that are not economically active. A trustee is the representative taxpayer of a Trust and is liable to file on behalf of the Trust or appoint a registered tax practitioner to do so. “Sars is taking a zero-tolerance approach to taxpayers not registering for the applicable tax, not filing tax returns, not making accurate declarations in their tax returns, and failing to make payments due to Sars where applicable. Non-compliance with these obligations is a criminal offence and will attract penalties and interest,” it said.

The entity said as of the 2023 year of assessment, trustees are required to submit mandatory supporting documents during the filing process. These documents include, among others, the Trust instrument, annual financial statements, letters of authority, resolutions/minutes of trustee meetings, and an organogram depicting the beneficial ownership of the Trust. “Additionally, beneficiaries of Trusts are required to declare their income, including income derived from a Trust, in their personal income tax returns,” it said. Sars said it had made it easy for taxpayers to comply through online filing solutions.