Sars tax season is open: How to do your e-filing

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has announced the opening of the filing season for individual taxpayers. Sars said that the filing season will run from July 1 to November 23, and encouraged taxpayers to file online.

Due to the closure of physical branches because of Covid-19, taxpayers who cannot file online can do so physically at a Sars branch but by appointment only. Sars said the closure of the branches will not affect the start of the filing season for individuals who traditionally file via eFiling or the Sars MobiApp. Maybe this is your first time doing filing online or perhaps you are uncertain about how to do it. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to do your e-filing.

1. Log in Go on www.sarsefiling.co.za. On the right hand side of the screen, click the ’Log in’ option. Type in your unique username, click next and type in your password. Note that you have decided these details when you registered for eFiling. Once done, press login.

2. Generate your ITR12 tax return Make sure that your name appears at the top under Taxpayer List in case you are logged onto someone else's Sars eFile page by mistake. Also make sure that the title of the page is INCOME TAX WORK PAGE. Click the RETURNS ISSUED button in the menu on the left hand side.

In the menu on the left hand side, Returns Issued will open, showing Personal Income Tax (ITR12). Click the ’Personal Income Tax (ITR12)’ option. If you have done the above properly, the page title will now be, Return Search, and should show your ITR12 returns. Select a tax year from the drop down selector box on the right hand side of the page and click on Request Return.

3. Your income tax return In the long blue box, you will see the requested return showing details and information such as your name, reference number, return type, status and due date. Click Open on the right hand side. We know no-one is a big fan of pop-ups but read the information pop-up as this has crucial information. You should now be on the INCOME TAX WORK PAGE of Sars eFiling.

Under return type, click ITR12. Take note the Tax Period matches the tax season you are filing for. 4. Set up the sections of your return The very first page of your return on eFiling will ask you a couple of questions to build a return that is specific to you personally.

Once you start filling it out by checking boxes and entering information and numbers, it will change and thus, prompt you for more information. 5. Complete your return in eFiling Any items that have not been completed will need to be filled in.

In some instances, Sars will block you from entering values into some blocks. This is due to your answers to previous questions. If you are unable to enter something important into eFiling, contact 0800 00 7277 (0800 00 SARS) for technical assistance. Once you're happy that you have copied all the amounts, checked all the boxes and went through the descriptions into your eFiling return, click Save Return.

You will then see a confirmation message, click Continue to return to the INCOME TAX WORK PAGE. 6. Submit Click on your ITR12, make changes and save. If you're 100% satisfied with your return, click File Return and it's done. Also pay attention to any pop-ups as you might have missed something important.